Offset Donates $30K In Groceries & Gift Cards To Baltimore High School Students

Offset never misses an opportunity to pay it forward.

Offset is undoubtedly busy these days, as he just recently embarked on his eagerly anticipated Set It Off tour. It's his first solo run without his other two former Migos members, Quavo and Takeoff. He's scheduled to make over 30 stops across the U.S. and Canada in the next couple of months. Offset even plans to head to Europe over the summer for some international dates.

The hitmaker hasn't let his hectic schedule stop him from giving back, however. Recently, for example, he paid a visit to a high school in Baltimore, where he surprised students with some seriously generous donations. While in the region for his tour, Offset stopped by Dunbar High, where he gave away a whopping $30K in groceries and gift cards to students and their families.

Offset Pays It Forward

During his visit, he also showed his support for Caden Bowie, a senior who was accepted by an impressive 40 colleges. In a clip from the special moment, he and Bowie stand onstage, and the rapper personally congratulates the teen for his accomplishments. This isn't the only time Offset has helped others out with donations as of late, however.

Last week, he teamed up with Gillie and Wallo to pay it forward in Philadelphia just before kicking off his tour. The trio treated some local teens to a shopping spree. He also shared some heartfelt words about how young people's creativity, hard work, and talents continue to inspire him. Offset even cited his own son Jordan, who is in a similar age group, as an example. What do you think of Offset giving back to students in need this week? Are you looking forward to seeing him perform on his Set It Off tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

