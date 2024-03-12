Offset Has Crowd Going Wild On His "Set It Off" Tour

Last year, former Migos rapper Offset dropped his new album Set It Off. It was his first solo album since 2019's Father of 4 and arrived on the back of quite a bit of hype from fans. Unlike some other rap records that underperformed in 2023, including Quavo's Rocket Power, Set It Off actually exceeded expectations. The album sold 70k copies in its first week alone which was good enough for a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. It put him in the same ballpark of sales as rappers like Gunna and Young Thug earlier in the year.

Now the hype that fans had for the record is clearly still present on the tour of the same name. "Offset got his fans lit on his tour" DJ Akademiks captioned a recent Instagram post. In the video he shared an absolutely packed house of fans are bringing the energy for one of the rapper's shows. The video comes from the first show on the Set It Off tour. It took place at The FIlmore in Philadelphia over the weekend. The second show will kick off in Maryland tonight with the tour stretching into April. Check out the clip of the hyped crowd below.

Offset's Tour Crowd Looks Lit

In the comments, fans debate the claim that the show looks hype. There are a handful of comments claiming there are empty spaces in the arena or an underwhelming response from the crowd. But there are even more responding to those claims and firing back. "Damn y’all some haters that’s a nice crowd" and "Its a building full of people wtf yall looking at?" two of the top comments on the post reads.

Offset and Don Toliver's single "WORTH IT" returned to the Hot 100 a few weeks ago. On this week's chart, the track reached a new peak of #90. What do you think of the crowd at the opening night of Offset's Set It Off tour? Do you plan on seeing him at any of his tour dates this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

