Offset Hypes Album Tour With "Set It Off" Single

Offset has added more hype to his Set It Off tour by releasing a single of the same name. The track is full of materialistic flexing as Offset lists off all the things that his fame and success have allowed him to afford. “2pac with the Glock, got the juice/ Get a bad b-tch and make her my muse/ Falling off, n-gga, no, I refuse/ Back on my bullsh-t, I hop in my Wraith,” Offset raps on the track. Of note, the song features a fun beat switch partway through. Check out the music video below.

As mentioned, the track comes ahead of Offset's upcoming tour. Also named Set If Off, the tour begins in Philadelphia on March 10 and ends in Atlanta on April 10. Between Philly and Atlanta, there will be 15 other tour stops across North America. It comes off the back of the album of the same name, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard chart Are you going to get Offset tickets? Let us know in the comments.

Offset's Baby Shark Voice Acting Leaves Fans Stunned

Elsewhere, Offset closed out 2023 by surprising some fans with his voice acting ability. Offset, Cardi B, and their children appeared in the children's animated show, Baby Shark's Big Show. The famous family appeared as shark versions of themselves - namely "Sharki B" and "Offshark". In their brief cameo, the couple (and their kids) are chilling in their green room when their security catches protagonist Brooklyn "Baby" Shark (Kimiko Glenn) trying to sneak in.

However, the famous couple's voice-acting skills are under scrutiny. While some fans have praised Offset, others found his line delivery stilted and awkward. "Idk why but when he was in NCIS, I always thought the delivery of this line was funny lol," one commenter replied, including a clip of Offset's awkward line delivery from the long-running police procedural. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think of Offset's performance.

