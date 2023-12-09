Offset's "Baby Shark" Voice Acting Leaves Fans Stunned

Offset, Cardi B, and their children recently appeared in the children's animated show, Baby Shark's Big Show. The famous family appeared as shark versions of themselves - namely "Sharki B" and "Offshark". In their brief cameo, the couple (and their kids) are chilling in their green room when their security catches protagonist Brooklyn "Baby" Shark (Kimiko Glenn) trying to sneak in.

However, the famous couple's voice-acting skills are under scrutiny. While some fans have praised Offset, others found his line delivery stilted and awkward. "Idk why but when he was in NCIS, I always thought the delivery of this line was funny lol," one commenter replied, including a clip of Offset's awkward line delivery from the long-running police procedural. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think of Offset's performance.

Megan Thee Stallion Joins The Cast Of Big Mouth

However, Cardi and Offset are not the only rappers that have made animated appearances this year. Back in September, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion was joining the cast of Big Mouth. Megan was announced in a 48-second short dedicated to both her character and the Season 7 date reveal. She will play a caked-up hormone monster ready to cause trouble for the already embattled eighth-graders. While the show has proven divisive, Megan joins what is one of the most stacked casts on TV right now. Big Mouth already features Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, and Ayo Edebiri.

Furthermore, Kid Cudi announced this week that he is returning to acting with a new animated vehicle, Slime. The Cleveland musician is set to star in and produce the film about two individuals who set off on a quest to find a cure for the side effects of a medical trial. The film will serve as the directorial debut of Jeron Braxton, an animator best known for Baby Demon. The script is the work of Brian Ash, best known for The Boondocks.

Reactions To Offset's Voice Acting

