baby shark
- Pop CultureOffset's "Baby Shark" Voice Acting Leaves Fans Stunned"Offshark" and "Sharki B" made a recent appearance in the "Baby Shark" movie.By Ben Mock
- MusicChance The Rapper Says He Wants To Collaborate With Peppa PigChance The Rapper says he would work with Peppa Pig or Baby Shark "in a heartbeat."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCardi B, Offset & Family Will Appear In "Baby Shark" MovieFresh off their McDonald's brand deal, the hip-hop couple is making a big-screen splash in Nickelodeon's latest movie outing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVCardi B, Offset, & Kulture To Star In "Baby Shark's Big Show!" On NickelodeonOffshark, Sharki B, and Kulture Shark will take over Nickelodeon in an episode slated to air in a few weeks. Cardi shared a video of them working in the studio.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJail Guards Forced Inmates To Listen To "Baby Shark" As Torture: ReportTwo former Oklahoma County jail guards are accused of handcuffing inmates to a wall and torturing them with "Baby Shark" on loop.By Aron A.
- Crime"Baby Shark" Stuffed Animal Protects Toddler From Stray BulletThe 3-year-old had a very close call.By Lynn S.
- SocietyFlorida City Hopes To Drive Away The Homeless By Playing "Baby Shark" On RepeatThey're really getting creative, huh.By hnhh
- GramCiara Channels Momma Shark While Milly Rocking To "Baby Shark" Remix"Baby Shark" wave has not died yet.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B & Offset Blow 400 Racks On Kulture's Birthday Despite Power "Lituation""Siri, play 'Baby Shark'" - bb Kulture.By Devin Ch
- ViralNickelodeon Is Turning Hit Children's Song "Baby Shark" Into A TV SeriesDoo doo doo doo doo doo.By hnhh
- EntertainmentEminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Wades At The Beach In Black BikiniHailie got spooked by a "baby shark" in the water.By Alex Zidel
- SportsElvis Andrus Uses "Baby Shark" As Walk-Up Song On MLB Opening DayThe kid's song is inescapable at this point.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Turns Up To “Baby Shark” In The ClubThis ain’t the first time Travis has been seen dancing to “Baby Shark.”By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentYouTube Rewind 2018 Tackles Everything From Drake & Cardi B To "Fortnite"YouTube offers a look back at the most viral moments of 2018.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDr. Evil Vows To "Make America Evil Again" On "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon"Dr. Evil takes aim at Brett Kavanaugh & Donald Trump Jr. before changing the national anthem.By Alex Zidel