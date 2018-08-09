voice acting
- Pop CultureOffset's "Baby Shark" Voice Acting Leaves Fans Stunned"Offshark" and "Sharki B" made a recent appearance in the "Baby Shark" movie.By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi's Voice Acting Praised By Film DirectorCudi's voice acting skills are even impressing some professionals. By Lavender Alexandria
- TVKid Cudi Shows Off His Voice Acting Skills On Instagram StoryKid Cudi's skills were met with a divided response from fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVMegan Thee Stallion Joins The Cast Of "Big Mouth"Megan has a lot of projects on the go.By Ben Mock
- MusicA$AP Rocky To Be Featured In "Need For Speed Unbound"A$AP Rocky will be playing a character in "Need For Speed Unbound."By Cole Blake
- TVThe Weeknd's "The Simpsons" Character Will Make His Debut This MonthMichael Rapaport will also voice a character in the upcoming March 20th episode.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsStephen A. Smith Flexes Voice Acting Chops In New Movie TrailerStephen A. Smith will be lending his voice to a new animated film called "Rumble."By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"Rick And Morty's" Justin Roiland Teases Video Game "Trover Saves The Universe"Roiland's new games contains over 20 hours of original dialogue.By Alexander Cole
- MusicVince Staples & RZA Voice Characters In Upcoming Anime Film "MFKZ""MFKZ" easily takes the top spot for anticipated movies coming next month. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentListen: Don Cheadle Voices Donald Duck In "Duck Tales" FinaleThe actor took on an unexpected role of a lifetime.By Zaynab
- GamingBen Schwartz Set To Voice Sonic The Hedgehog In Upcoming MovieSchwartz joins James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey.By Karlton Jahmal