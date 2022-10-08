A$AP Rocky has been confirmed to be playing a character in the upcoming video game, Need For Speed Unbound. Rocky’s character is expected to be a leader in a game mode called “Takeover Scene.”

Criterion Game’s creative director Kieran Crimmins confirmed Rocky’s involvement while speaking with IGN. A trailer for the game released on Thursday also gives fans a first look at the character.

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

“I mean A$AP’s kind of a trendsetter in both fashion and music, and he’s also a bit of a rebel, and that is kind of part of the Need for Speed vibe,” Crimmins told the outlet. “So, it totally made sense to put him in the game and have a game mode that represented what he was about and also give a cool event for players to play as well.”

The soundtrack for the game will also feature a new song from A$AP Rocky titled “Shittin Me.” The announcement comes ahead of Rocky’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, which is expected to arrive in the near future.

Need For Speed Unbound is scheduled for release in December 2022 via PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the trailer for the game below.

