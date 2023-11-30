Offset Reveals Why He Hasn't Put Out Takeoff Tribute

Offset's new GQ interview covers a lot: the process behind his new album Set It Off, taking inspiration from Tyler, The Creator, and so much more. However, one crucial and very revealing part of the conversation regards the tragic loss of his Migos partner, Takeoff. Moreover, the Georgia trap icon explained why he hasn't yet released a full tribute track or any form of music or content dedicated to Take. His words ring especially true in a time in which fans want music like this to not only resonate emotionally, but perform commercially.

This pressure, plus the vibes that 'Set went for on Set It Off, went at odds with the heart and message he wants to put into his art to cathartically and respectfully pay homage to his fallen friend. "It’s way more fun,” Offset remarked about his project. “I didn’t want to talk about tragedy. Talk about... I ain’t ready to talk about that s**t yet, first and foremost. I don’t know how to do it, but I didn’t want to just be making an album about bad s**t and dissing and putting that type of energy on the project. It was going to make my mind be in a different place.

Offset At The GQ Men Of The Year 2023 Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Offset attends the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The world is not ready for it. Because [everyone] is so judgmental,” Offset continued. “They want you to make a song pouring your heart out that’s a hit. There is a song on there that’s kind of expressing that s**t, though, which is 'Upside Down.' It’s feeling confident I’m going to go up with the music, but I’m down every day. It’s the challenge of trying to be the best at your worst times."

Meanwhile, this adds to other small tidbits and insights into the 31-year-old's career and evolution over the years. Another shocking, interesting, and frankly disagreeable revelation was that he originally hated "Ric Flair Drip." All we can hope for is that the effort put into a Takeoff tribute is healing and resonant, regardless of what fans may expect or what metrics they may use to judge it. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Offset.

