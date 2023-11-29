Offset Reveals Tyler The Creator’s Influence On His Solo Album

Offset says he took Tyler The Creator's advice to heart after the two spoke at the Roc Nation Brunch.

BYCole Blake
DKNY Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Offset says that Tyler, The Creator helped inspire him with work on his new solo venture, Set It Off. Speaking with GQ for the publication's "Men of the Year" piece, he recalled running into Tyler at the Roc Nation Brunch, last year.

“It was a year ago, at the Roc Nation Brunch, and I was telling [Tyler] my vision of being a standout artist and a solo artist and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],’” Offset told GQ. “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N***s ain’t going to f**k with it at first, but n****s never f**k with the good s**t first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’” He added: “I really took that shit to head.”

Read More: Offset Drops Off Sophomore Album "Set It Off"

Offset Attends 2023 Roc Nation Brunch

BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Offset attends 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch at Private Residence on February 04, 2023 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset further reflected on the death of his Migos partner, Takeoff. He admitted that he’s struggled to speak on the tragedy and even has a tribute song dealing with it directly but doesn’t intend to release it. “I ain’t ready to talk about that s**t yet, first and foremost,” he said. “I don’t know how to do it, but I didn’t want to just be making an album about bad s**t, and dissing and putting that type of energy on the project, because it was going to make my mind be in a different place mentally.” 

Of the tribute song specifically, he continued: “The world is not ready for it, because [everyone] is so judgmental. They want you to make a song pouring your heart out that’s [also] a hit. There is a song on there that’s kind of expressing that s**t, though, which is ‘Upside Down.’ It’s feeling confident I’m going to go up with the music, but I’m down every day. It’s the challenge of trying to be the best at your worst times.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Offset Talks “Set It Off” With Zane Lowe: 7 Takeaways

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.