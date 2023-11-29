Offset Reveals Tyler The Creator’s Influence On His Solo Album

Offset says that Tyler, The Creator helped inspire him with work on his new solo venture, Set It Off. Speaking with GQ for the publication's "Men of the Year" piece, he recalled running into Tyler at the Roc Nation Brunch, last year.

“It was a year ago, at the Roc Nation Brunch, and I was telling [Tyler] my vision of being a standout artist and a solo artist and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],’” Offset told GQ. “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N***s ain’t going to f**k with it at first, but n****s never f**k with the good s**t first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’” He added: “I really took that shit to head.”

Offset Attends 2023 Roc Nation Brunch

BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Offset attends 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch at Private Residence on February 04, 2023 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Elsewhere in the interview, Offset further reflected on the death of his Migos partner, Takeoff. He admitted that he’s struggled to speak on the tragedy and even has a tribute song dealing with it directly but doesn’t intend to release it. “I ain’t ready to talk about that s**t yet, first and foremost,” he said. “I don’t know how to do it, but I didn’t want to just be making an album about bad s**t, and dissing and putting that type of energy on the project, because it was going to make my mind be in a different place mentally.”

Of the tribute song specifically, he continued: “The world is not ready for it, because [everyone] is so judgmental. They want you to make a song pouring your heart out that’s [also] a hit. There is a song on there that’s kind of expressing that s**t, though, which is ‘Upside Down.’ It’s feeling confident I’m going to go up with the music, but I’m down every day. It’s the challenge of trying to be the best at your worst times.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset on HotNewHipHop.

