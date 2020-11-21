Men of the Year
- MusicOffset Reveals Tyler The Creator’s Influence On His Solo AlbumOffset says he took Tyler The Creator's advice to heart after the two spoke at the Roc Nation Brunch.By Cole Blake
- MusicErykah Badu Stuns On The Cover Of "GQ Germany" Men Of The Year EditionErykah Badu brought the intensity for her latest cover shoot.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicStormzy Opens Up About Split From Maya Jama: "I Was A Boy"Stormzy reflected on his relationship with Maya Jama during his GQ Men of the Year interview.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Lands On The Cover Of GQGiannis Antetokounmpo is one of GQ's "Men of the Year."By Alexander Cole
- MusicPlayboi Carti Discusses "Whole Lotta Red," Calls It "Alternative" & "Psyched Out"Playboi Carti says "Whole Lotta Red" is "alternative" and "psyched out," and gave an update on the release window.By Cole Blake