Erykah Badu Stuns On The Cover Of "GQ Germany" Men Of The Year Edition

Earlier this week, GQ Germany unveiled its latest cover star, which is none other than Erykah Badu. The publication declared the Grammy winning performer the "Music Icon Of The Year" for their "Men Of The Year" issue, and she certainly brought all the intensity one would expect for her shoot. On the cover, Badu is seen striking a dramatic pose with her arms raised above her head, as her long braids obscure her otherwise bare chest.

She reflected on pioneering Neo-Soul in her interview with GQ Germany, describing how she paved the way for other artists with her debut album. “I helped introduce them," she began. "I was the first in my genre. There was no genre until the name Neo-Soul was created for the album Baduizm because no one could categorize what I was doing. I drilled a hole in the dam, so to speak, and all the like-minded frequencies flowed through it. It’s a formula that others can use."

Erykah Badu's GQ Germany Cover

Badu also opened up about what's it's been like for her being a woman in a male-dominated industry, claiming that she only began to recognize her gender once she delved into music. “I didn’t know I was a woman," she explained. "I grew up in a community of people and went to art school to dance. In the art school, everyone is non-binary. We are simply human beings. We are creators."

"I learned that I am a woman after I came into the music industry," she continued. "There are a few unspoken rules regarding producers and production. If you do not know all the terms from the field of technology and production, you will not be taken into account when you present your ideas. This applies not only to women, but to everyone. I made my way through the door. Even without speaking their language. I was able to communicate with colors, sounds and hints. That’s my vision. That’s what I hear. I didn’t accept a no as an answer. I didn’t really have a hard time as a woman in the industry because I didn’t let myself be put in a drawer.” What do you think of Erykah Badu's GQ Germany cover? How about her takes on pioneering Neo-Soul and being a woman in the music industry? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

