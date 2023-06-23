At a recent performance, Erykah Badu took the opportunity to call out fans she spotted leaving the show early. She had her band stop the music so she could address the attendees. “Excuse me, where are y’all going?” she shouted from the stage. “This is rude,” Badu said, “motherf*cker I’m singing!” The artist then rolled right back into the performance, seemingly unfazed by the confrontation. Badu is currently on her “Unfollow Me” tour alongside Yasiin Bey, fka Mos Def, and the awkward moment took place at a stop this week.

“What if they just had to use the bathroom,” an Instagram user asked in the comments section of the uncomfortable clip. “Keep in mind she’s an artist,” another notes, claiming that Badu is “sensitive.” “Cause sit TF BACK DOWN,” a different fan jokes, adding laughing emojis.

Erykah Badu Says Leaving Her Show Was “Rude”

The incident was far from the first time Badu spoke her mind. Just earlier this month, she called Blueface “trash,” telling the universe to “do [it’s] thing.” Her post came amid ongoing drama between Blueface and the mother-to-be of his child, Chrisean Rock. She shared her message in an Instagram Story of Blueface pictured alongside several women. Blueface’s mother clapped back, telling her, “Girl you was just calling Tyrone and paying his cousins and homeboys way don’t and ain’t nobody said nothing to you.”

Last month, it was announced that Badu would be joining the cast of an upcoming movie on Netflix, The Piano Lesson. She’ll be joining Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, who star in the film. The Piano Lesson is an adaptation of a play by August Wilson of the same name. It’s one of ten play in Wilson’s The Pittsburgh Cycle, which highlights the Black experience in 20th Century Pittsburgh. The film doesn’t have an official release-date yet, but fans are eager to see Badu make her musical cameo appearance.

