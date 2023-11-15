DJ Akademiks Explains Why Erykah Badu Upset Him So Much

DJ Akademiks is someone who has gotten into petty feuds with a whole lot of people over the years. Overall, it is easy to see why this would be the case. He is a content creator who speaks freely on a plethora of topics. When you are opinionated, people will take issue with that. Furthermore, when you take the clapbacks personally, well, that is how beef starts. We have seen Ak go toe-to-toe with countless people over the years. He has even had some smoke for the world's biggest legends.

For instance, Akademiks recently found himself at odds with the likes of Erykah Badu. During an iconic appearance on Everyday Struggle, Badu likened Akademiks to Jerry the mouse from Tom & Jerry. This subsequently led to numerous memes and some hilarious edits. Years later, Akademiks fired back on Badu in a pretty brutal way. He did so on one of his late-night streams and it led to a few headlines. Recently, Akademiks spoke about the feud with VladTV and offered insight into the origins of the beef.

DJ Akademiks Talks To Vlad

Essentially, Akademiks felt like Badu was consistently disrespecting him by subtly mentioning him on social media. Overall, there were a few instances in which she did this. One day, Akademiks had enough of it and popped off. However, as he tells Vlad, the beef is squashed and he has moved on. Furthermore, he is happy about the viral Everyday Struggle clip because he got paid for it. He is also happy that Badu was able to get some money for her incense that featured Jerry on the front.

Lastly, Akademiks admitted that he is a very "memeable" person and that he just needs to come to terms with it. Let us know what you think of this feud, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

