Erykah Badu Responds To DJ Akademiks’ Diss In The Most Funny & Disrespectful Way

Recently, Erykah Badu had a nasty and checkmate-like response to DJ Akademiks’ rant about her. Moreover, the media personality and podcaster had sent a lot of shots at the neo-soul legend, years after she compared him to Jerry, the titular mouse of Tom and Jerry fame. With that history in mind, they both came through with a lot of disdain and jokes about each other. That being said, Ak was certainly more angry and indignant about the whole thing, whereas Badu just clapped back in simple but effective fashion. It’s one of the oddest beefs you’ll see all week, but also one of the funniest and most unique responses.

“Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too,” DJ Akademiks said on stream. “Listen, that little Everyday Struggle s**t, that was another era, my n***a. I’m down to violate all you n***as these days. F**k what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t f**k with you neither. I never f***ed with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B***h, I don’t f**k with you after that. N***a, wassup now? What we finna do? B***h, you a old-a** h*e, just keep getting f***ed by all these young n***as. How many rappers done ran through you?” he asked in relation to her previous relationships.

Erykah Badu Sells Out Incense Mocking DJ Akademiks

Y’all quick !!! Lol SOLD OUT 1000 boxes pic.twitter.com/X1KfQRcpU4 — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 10, 2023

Furthermore, Akademiks was reacting to the news of Tory Lanez’s sentencing, and an Instagram user trolled him by asking Erykah Badu to “work her magic” against him. That’s exactly what she did in response on Wednesday (August 9), putting up another edition of her “Badu P***y” incense with Jerry the mouse on the box cover wearing a gold chain that says “Livinsgton” (Ak’s last name). “Badu Pussy Just went live ! Limited supply. http://baduworldmarket.com,” the 52-year-old captioned her post. “In honor of the biggest pussy in our culture, we’re introducing this limited edition premium incense — cause he deserves it!” the product description on the website states.

In fact, she sold out all incense boxes in just a few hours. “Y’all quick !!!” Badu expressed in another post. “Lol SOLD OUT 1000 boxes.” Previously, she addressed Ak’s rage in an Instagram video. “I learned something super valuable today. You have to really be careful what you think and what you say out here. I learned today that something I said five years ago in jest, when we all laughed, actually triggered someone’s really deep-rooted trauma. They kept it bottled up for a while and it hurt them so bad. Had them out in these streets acting real p***y.” For more news and the latest spicy updates on Erykah Badu and DJ Akademiks, stick around on HNHH.

