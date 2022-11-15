Stormzy discussed his breakup with Maya Jama, saying that it showed him he was just “a boy.” The U.K. rapper discussed the relationship with GQ for the Men of the Year issue.

“I’d never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup,” Stormzy said of the split. “And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling. Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I’ve seen how that manifests in other people. And I don’t want to be like that.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Stormzy at the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

Afterward, Stormzy spoke about growth and improvement as a person. He discussed his routines, habits, traditions, values, and morals.

“So what is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again? That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals. Because how I feel right now and how I’ve made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?”

Stormzy and Jama recently ran into each other during Kendrick Lamar’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. They were spotted sharing a brief hug before catching up.

The comments come after Stormzy released his first single in four years, “Mel Made Me Do It.” He’s also gearing up for the release of his third studio album, This Is What I Mean. The project is slated for release on November 25.

Check out Stormzy’s interview with GQ here.

[Via]