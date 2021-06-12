Maya Jama posted a photo of herself FaceTiming with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, further fueling rumors that the two celebs are dating. The new screenshot comes after a report from The Mirror alleged that they were secretly seeing each other.

A source explained to The Mirror in May that "Things are hotting up for Maya and Ben. They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.”



Joe Maher / Getty Images

Simmons has previously been linked to Kendall Jenner, while Jama was in a prior relationship with U.K. rapper Stormzy.

After four years together, the rapper and Jama split at the end of 2020.

On his track, "done the dirt," Stormy appeared to respond to rumors of infidelity.

"I didn’t cheat. What I did was a big disrespect, what I did was very inconsiderate," Stormzy explained later on. “It didn’t need to be cheating for it still to be a disrespect. But I thought now is a good time to say I didn’t cheat on my ex."

Check out Jama's new FaceTime screenshot below.

