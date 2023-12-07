Tyler, The Creator Taps Lil Yachty For le FLEUR* Season 2 Commercial: Watch

Tyler, The Creator isn't just one of music's most visionary minds right now; his talents extend far beyond his biggest passion. Moreover, he recently released a commercial promoting the second season of his le FLEUR* luxury brand, an offshoot of his Converse collaborations and his Golf Wang brand. In the clip, the Hawthorne, California native stars as one of many crash-stricken bus passengers, all of whom are wearing the stylish and stunning new pieces for this drop. If you watch the video below and are interested in copping something, items from the collection will be available in select brand stores on Saturday (December 9), whereas it will fully be available online the following Wednesday (December 13).

However, one of the most notable parts of this ad is who else rode with Tyler, The Creator in that bus. At one point, the promo clip shows his good rap friend, the one and only Lil Yachty, in his new clothes. It's quite the lavish but unsurprising link-up, as both artists expressed a lot of admiration for each other over the past year or so. Hopefully this isn't the last fashion crossover that we see from them.

Tyler, The Creator's le FLEUR* Season 2 Ad With Lil Yachty: Watch

What's more is that Lil Yachty isn't the only rap star to shout out the former Odd Future frontman recently. For example, Offset recently revealed to GQ how he influenced his solo album. "It was a year ago, at the Roc Nation brunch," he said of his interaction with Tyler, The Creator. "I was telling him my vision of being a standout artist and a solo artist and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album].' He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N***as ain’t going to f**k with it at first, but n***as never f**k with the good s**t first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’ I really took that s**t to head."

Meanwhile, when it comes to the rap game, the Let's Start Here creative is currently drumming up some controversy for his comments on negativity within it. It's one of a few blasted statements he recently made on the culture right now, and it's inspired a lot of debate. One thing's for sure, though: these two stars love hip-hop, and despite doing so much more than just that genre and music in general, they are never afraid to speak their mind on it and push for higher quality– both within themselves, within each other, and with every other artist. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Yachty and Tyler, The Creator, stay posted on HNHH.

