Lil Yachty Says He Never Glorified Negativity In His Music, Fans Come Back With Receipts

Fans reminded the rapper of his Columbine bar.

Lil Yachty has been getting in a lot of trouble lately for his comments about hip-hop. Overall, people have not been on board with the things he has been saying. He has said that hip-hop has been getting stagnant and has also said unsavory things about the content of the genre. Although some feel like he is making good points, others see him as the problem and not the solution. While he may have good intentions, they have not come across very well. As it turns out, he continues to put his foot in his mouth.

Recently, Yachty got to have a conversation with Tierra Whack where they spoke on the state of hip-hop. It was during this conversation that Yachty said that he was not interested in a lot of the topics rapped about these days. In fact, he says his own music has been devoid of anything negative. "When I was younger, and coming up, the class I had glorified drugs, face tats, everything under the book, you know," Yachty said. "And what I learned as I got older — I never had the fan base of certain peers because I didn’t glorify negativity."

Lil Yachty Speaks

Unfortunately for Yachty, these comments were immediately pushed back on by social media commentators. As you will see in many of the tweets below, fans pointed out how he has rapped about a ton of negative things in the past. From lean to weed to the Columbine massacre, Yachty has referenced it all. Considering he has said all of these things on record, his comments do feel pretty hypocritical. It is just another example of how Twitter has all of the receipts in the world.

Fans Clap Back

Let us know what you think of Yachty's remarks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

