Lil Yachty Reacts To Lil Uzi Vert’s Praise Amid Alleged Beef

Lil Yachty is someone who has been having a truly tremendous year. Overall, he has dropped an experimental psych rock album and he has also released plenty of great rap tracks. However, there has been one part of his year that has been put under the microscope. Of course, we are talking about a supposed beef with Lil Uzi Vert. Yachty was heard dissing them on some sort of leaked track that made its way to Twitter.

These two were both 2016 XXL Freshmen and they are considered to be shining examples of the success of that cover. However, a feud between the two spells trouble for the camaraderie people assumed existed. Well, on a recent episode of A Safe Space, Yachty got to speak to DJ Akademiks about this supposed feud. As it turns out, Yachty thinks it is all just a misunderstanding. Furthermore, he spoke on how Uzi actually praised Yachty in a recent interview, which surprised him a bit.

Lil Yachty Speaks

“I seen that. It surprised me,” Yachty explained. “I’ve never said a bad… I’ve never hated on Uzi ever.” Eventually, Akademiks noted that there is competition between the two. This led to Yachty saying, “That’s just Hip Hop. That’s rap. Man, this shit – you wouldn’t understand it, man. I don’t have a problem with him, though.” Needless to say, there is a bit of confusion about what exactly is going on here. That said, these two still seem to be at the top of their games, which is great to see.

