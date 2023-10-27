Drake’s NOCTA Durag Leaves Lil Yachty Shocked: “What?”

Recently, Lil Yachty took to social media to show off his reaction to getting a new gift from Drake. In the clip, the rapper's seen with the unreleased NOCTA x Nike durag, complete with a photo of Drake's face on it. Yachty was blown away by the durag, asking followers, "what the f*ck is this?"

"Since when did Nike start doing sh*t like this?" he continued. "I ain't never seen Nike do no sh*t like this. What?" Clearly, the unexpected gift left Yachty shocked. "This man is actually cr*zy," he captioned the TikTok. It's clear that he was simply poking fun at the Canadian-born performer, however, which he does pretty frequently. Recently, he even threatened to drop a video of Drake "eating a glizzy" for his birthday.

Lil Yachty Reacts To Drake's Durag

Lil Yachty and Drake have been friends for quite some time now, and have continued to support each other in their various endeavors. Recently, Yachty appeared on Drake's For All The Dogs track "Another Late Night." The song and accompanying music video have been a success, and it looks like the pair could be getting together again eventually for another collab. In an OGM Vlog posted on YouTube earlier this month, Lil Yachty revealed that the two of them have previously discussed doing an entire album together. "It would be nice, right?" he asked. Fans shouldn't expect to hear it anytime soon, however, as Drake's taking a hiatus since dropping his last album.

"I think he [Drake] gon take a little second to breathe [first]. Ima take next year to figure out my situation," Lil Yachty explained. "And you know, we’ll look into it in the future.” Though it's unclear when it could possibly arrive, it's safe to say that fans can't wait. What do you think of Lil Yachty's reaction to getting the Drake NOCTA x Nike durag? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

