J. Cole On Lil Yachty’s Diss Toward Him Years Ago: “This S**t Hard!”

J. Cole recently joined Lil Yachty and Mitch for their A Safe Place podcast, and they chopped it up about a lot of topics. There was Cole's remarks on his mythical Kendrick Lamar collab album, a conversation around his feature on Drake's For All The Dogs, and much more. However, they didn't just talk about their individual histories, but rather their history with each other. Of course, these days we know that they're very tight, having come out with the excellent team-up track "The Secret Recipe." But there was a point very early on in Lil Boat's career- when he was sixteen, to be exact- when he didn't rock with the North Carolina lyricist.

At one point during their conversation, Mitch brings up that Lil Yachty dissed J. Cole on an old song. The Dreamville boss didn't know about this, and joked: "Nah, I didn't know that. Damn, why am I here, bro?" with a laugh. The diss itself on the track is featured on a spoken word intro to the song before he gets into the bars, saying: "That J. Cole s**t, n***a, I don't f**k with that," which elicited a laugh from Cole. What's more is that the funniest part of all this was that, when Yachty asked Cole to skip the song once the intro was done, he refused and had the following statement to say about the trap-influenced and rapid-flowing cut: "This s**t hard!"

J. Cole Hilariously Cosigns Lil Yachty's Old Diss To Him: Watch

Overall, it's clear that this is all in the past. Still, let's not play here; we're sure that the man behind 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 4 Your Eyez Only, and so many more great concept-oriented and deep records wasn't too fond of Mr. "Cold Like Minnesota" and his bubbly, minimal style back in the day. Either way you slice it, there's been a lot of growth in this dynamic. This is actually especially relevant in this interview. J. Cole said that he "almost" didn't want the Drake collab "First Person Shooter" to go number one because it wasn't his solo track.

Regardless, he was so grateful to be a part of For All The Dogs that he would've been just as happy with Yeat getting his first number one off of it. This shows that Cole cares about the younger generation getting their props, and for all rappers to own up to their individual styles and skills. The moral of the story here is that you never know when your adversary will become an ally. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Yachty and J. Cole, check back in with HNHH.

