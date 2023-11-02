J. Cole Claims He Doesn’t Charge For Guest Verses

A J. Cole feature can mean a lot for any song these days. Two huge hits on the Hot 100 this year sport guest verses from the veteran rapper. He teamed up with Lil Durk for one of the longest-running rap hits of the year "All My Life." He also recently scored his first number-one hit on the Hot 100 by teaming up with Drake on the track "First Person Shooter." He's lent legendary guest verses to Young Thug, 6LACK, JID, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, and many more.

You'd think that kind of success would mean his guest spots came at a high price. But Cole revealed in a new interview that he doesn't actually charge anything for his features. He was asked about a bar he spit once where he claimed he's paid $2000 per word for his features. But he clarified that it was just a lyric and that “I don’t even charge n*ggas for the verse.” In the comments, fans reacted to the revelation. "Ain’t no way he gave that Durk and yatchy verse for free He th real one fr," one of the top comments reads. Check out the interview clip and various fan reactions below.

J. Cole Does His Features For Free

Last week, J. Cole announced the return of his beloved Dreamville Festival. The festival will be returning to Raleigh, North Carolina in April of 2024. While no lineup details have been announced yet, the fest normally attracts all types of high end rap talent. This year's rendition of the festival featured Cole himself, Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, and many more big artists.

Cole may have another collaboration on the way soon. He was recently spotted in the studio with GloRilla which prompted fans online to speculate that the two may have some material on the way. What do you think of J. Cole doing features for free? Let us know in the comment section below.

