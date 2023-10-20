Lil Yachty & Lucki Discuss Sobriety And Their Substance Abuse Struggles On “A Safe Place”

Attempting sobriety is hard enough as is, but for those who work or play in environments where substances are readily available, abstaining can feel anything but easy. Time and time again we've seen recording artists and entertainers fall victim to the demons of substance abuse, but thankfully, a growing number are choosing to distance themselves from alcohol and drugs. On the latest episode of A Safe Place, hosts Lil Yachty and Mitch discussed this with their guest, Lucki, who confirmed that he's been clean from some drugs for several months now, though there are still others he's hoping to conquer.

"I thought I'd never stop popping pills, but I stopped popping pills," the 27-year-old reflected during their interview. "But lean, though? Pills don't taste good, lean taste good," Lucki added, earning a laugh from his friends. "You know I'm 10 months clean?" Yachty asked, surprising some viewers who were under the impression he's always been sober. "That's what I'm saying!" the Chicago native congratulated him before confirming he hasn't popped any pills in eight months.

Lucki Reflects on Life Without Pills

"We used to be [wild], gang," Lucki noted as the trio reflected on times when he would take up to 10 pills in one day. "You gotta do a lot of s**t to forget a lot of s**t," the lyricist explained the mentality of him and others who indulge in drug use. "In Chicago, ni**as was real trauma zombies," he told Mitch and Yachty, noting that being exposed to other cities helped him realize that his behaviour wasn't exactly normal.

Check out the full episode of Lucki A Safe Place with Lil Yachty and Mitch above.

