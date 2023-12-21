Lil Yachty Shows Off New Outfit, Twitter Users Unleash Their Jokes

Lil Yachty has been a bit of a fashion icon in the hip-hop world over the past few years. Overall, he is someone who likes to experiment with his outfits. He is a massive sneakerhead and loves to show off his kicks. Moreover, when it comes to hoodies, pants, and the like, he is always mixing and matching. His look has become iconic to him, and all of these years later, he still tries to switch it up and try something new. Although this may not always work out for him, he is certainly not afraid to get a reaction.

For instance, on Wednesday, Yachty took to social media with a photo of himself in a button-up shirt-jacket, as well as a beret. The beret is certainly a different look for Yachty, and many were quick to point that out. Overall, the outfit is pretty stylish and the artist looks great. However, that did not stop Twitter from doing its thing. In fact, one could say that everyone tried becoming a bit of a comedian here. That is usually what Twitter does, but this was certainly an instance worthy of note.

Read More: Lil Yachty Flexes A Plethora Of Outfits

Lil Yachty Reveals His Fit

Essentially, everyone was comparing him to a Call Of Duty character from a previous entry in the series. Furthermore, others compared him to African military leaders and even heads of state. For instance, one comparison that was made quite a bit is that of Thomas Sankara, who was the leader of Burkina Faso. There were plenty of other jokes made in this same vein, to the point where it dominated the Twitter timeline. That said, Yachty has a good sense of humor and he took it all in stride.

Twitter Reacts

Let us know what you think of Yachty and his outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. A lot of great music is still on the way.

Read More: Lil Yachty's 7 Biggest Hits