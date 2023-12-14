Lil Yachty Opens Up On First Signing To Quality Control, Feeling Competitive With Migos

Lil Yachty doesn't face some of the same standards and expectations as other rappers. He's always positioned himself as an outside-the-box artist and never taken himself too seriously. But even Yachty faced some old-school hip-hop competitive rivalries when he first joined Quality Control Music. During a recent appearance on the Safe Space podcast, Yachty spoke on his early days with the label including a friendly beef that developed between him and Migos.

“Quavo used to be so mean to me! It became like a friendly beef. It was like this thing of battling with me against all three Migos when it came to cars, when it came to jewelry, when it came to women, when it came to clothes, everything. Quavo got a new chain, I had to get a new chain. Offset got a new chain, I get a new chain. Takeoff get a new watch, I would go and get a new watch, Yachty revealed in the interview. He also revealed how much he felt like an outsider at first. “I used to always feel like everyone was trying to little bro me. At first, they thought I was weird as sh*t. They was like, ‘This n*gga is weird as f*ck.'” Check out the entire interview below.

Lil Yachty's Friendly Beef With Migos

Earlier this year, Lil Yachty shocked rap fans online with his new album Let's Start Here. The project was an experiment into psychedelic rock that pulled heavy inspiration from some of the greats of the genre. While fans were divided on the project it received quite a bit of praise from critics almost across the board. After returning to rap for a series of singles released earlier this year, Yachty recently dove back into the world of rock with his song "The Paradigm" for the new Netflix film Leave The World Behind.

But for rap fans, Yachty was sure to let them know he had more conventional hip-hop material on the way soon. He shared two snippets of unreleased music last month that kept fans in anticipation for when his next rap project drops. What do you think of Lil Yachty's new revelations about his early days at Quality Control? Let us know in the comment section below.

