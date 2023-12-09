Lil Yachty Continues To Grow His Talents Within Psych Rock On Movie Soundtrack Cut "The Paradigm"

Lil Yachty has become a polarizing figure in 2023. He might have been already controversial simply based on his style of rap. However, this time around is a little different. Back at the beginning of the year, he took a big risk by dipping his toes into a whole other genre.

Of course, we are referring to his January release, Let's Start Here. A lot of people were on board with this switch-up. But, there was also an audience that was not for it, maybe based on previous dispositions. On top of that, Yachty also has people groaning over his takes on the state of rap, as well as his ability to out spit a majority of his contemporaries.

Listen To "The Paradigm" By Lil Yachty

Even with all of that hate, you cannot deny that Yachty has done some sensational things for music. There were plenty of great cuts on the trippy rock LP, and his singles, especially the one with J. Cole, have been memorable. Now, he is reverting to experimenting once again with a new track. "The Paradigm" is another psychedelic rock piece that features production from SADPONY, for example, who had a hand with Let's Start Here. This song lands on a soundtrack for a brand-new Netflix film called Leave the World Behind. It is available to stream now and features performances from Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, and more.

Quotable Lyrics:

Meet me at the bridge past nine

Turn off all the phones if you need some downtime

Pick up your shoes and don't whine

Relax your brain as you enter the paradise

You are not them or the typical

