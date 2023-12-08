Who Won "For The Love Of Lena"? Adam22 Picks Lucky Man To Join His Wife In Bed

2023 has been a big year for Lena The Plug, from tying the knot with Adam22 to filming an adult scene with Jason Luv.

Lena The Plug and Adam22's followers know that their marriage has never been conventional, but still, that doesn't mean it's easy for everyone to digest. They're more than comfortable opening their bedroom doors to anyone who piques their interest. In the past, that often meant filming threesome videos with other women, but in 2023, they've been switching things up by allowing the mother of one to star in solo scenes with other renowned adult actors.

Her sex tape with Jason Luv practically broke the internet in the summer, and after seeing how much success and attention that got them, Lena and Adam decided to launch their reality show where contestants vie for a threesome with her and her other half. On the Plug Talk series, Crip Mac and other internet stars came together to compete for a night with the black-haired beauty by partaking in numerous challenges. One of them included answering questions about the female anatomy, which not everyone was an expert in.

Adam22's New Project Ends with a Bang... Literally

The final episode of For the Love of Lena arrived earlier this week, revealing which contestant came out on top. Ultimately, Adam picked Lil D to come upstairs with them, and in a press release sent to Daily Mail, he clarified that "it takes a real man to share his wife. Their joint sex tape arrived on OnlyPlugTalk.com at midnight and already has adult entertainment consumers going wild.

After tension between Adam22 and Jason Luv grew online following the latter's sex tape with Lena The Plug going viral, it's surprising to see the No Jumper star allowing his wife to explore with other men again. While the Blacked actor went around spilling tea on his intimate experience with the adult actress, Adam put him on blast for talking a little too freely about Lena. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

