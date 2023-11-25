Adam22 & Lena The Plug Quiz Contestants About Female Anatomy On Their NSFW Reality Show: Watch

Lena The Plug and Adam22 may not be everyone's couple goals, but the controversial pair certainly knows how to keep all eyes on them. Earlier this year, the 40-year-old allowed his wife to explore in the bedroom with another man, Jason Luv, which ultimately sent them skyrocketing to new levels of fame. After capitalizing on that moment, they're now moving on to bigger and better things, including their own reality series in which contestants vie for a threesome with Lena while competing in various challenges.

Among the show's cast is frequent No Jumper guest, Crip Mac, who certainly seems eager to get intimate with Adam's other half. "We're getting ready to do the trivia. I know I'm gonna kill it," the social media star says in the clip below after the hosts announce a quiz on the female anatomy is coming their way. "Just like I'm gonna bust Lena The Plug's a**hole and c**chie, I'm gonna do well," Mac confidently declares. Despite his surety, the West Coast icon couldn't help but cheat off the board of another contestant.

Lena The Plug and Her Husband Are Asking the Hard Questions

"I'm shocked that Crip Mac is getting so many of these right," the 32-year-old says in a confessional. "Not that I think he's d*mb, I just don't see him as someone who knows a lot about sex/the female anatomy," Lena adds. This makes it clear that Mac probably isn't her first choice to claim the top prize of a session in bed with her when filming wraps. In another preview shared by No Jumper this week, we hear other contestants discuss their thrust game, among other hot topics.

Contestants Break Down Their Thrust Game

