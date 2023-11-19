Adam22 Birthday Party Photos: Lena The Plug, Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, N3on, And More Turn Up

Adam22 has plenty of competition in the hip-hop blogger/podcaster space, but the 39-year-old has done an impressive job of carving out his own lane. While still being a husband and father, the entertainer has managed to sleep with dozens of his interview subjects, and Lena The Plug has even joined in at times. Not everyone approves of how Adam handles his business. Still, at his 40th birthday celebration this weekend, we were reminded that he's got a broad circle of celebrity friends who were happy to turn up with him.

On Saturday (November 18), Lena posted a photo dump from the bash she threw for her man. The X-rated starlet looked stunning in a silver dress with waist cutouts on each side and platform heels. Beside her, Adam donned double denim with his top unbuttoned to expose his tattoo-clad chest. "22 going on 40. Thanks to everyone who came out last night. 🏀💣🔥," the No Jumper host's partner wrote ahead of his actual birthday on November 24.

Adam22 is Approaching a New Decade and His Friends Are Helping Him Celebrate

Throughout the following snaps, we see appearances from streamer N3on, Riley Reid, Chrissy K, Sky Bri, and even Blueface with his fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis. The latter couple seems to be the reason Crip Mac didn't get an invite, leading him to brutally roast Adam online while missing out on the function.

By age 40, and this far into his marriage, some would expect Adam22 to be more settled in his life with Lena The Plug. However, the pair only seems to be growing more adventurous with age. After letting his other half explore in the bedroom with Jason Luv, they're now launching a reality series where contestants compete for a chance to have a threesome with the adult actress. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

