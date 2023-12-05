Lena The Plug Reality Show Contestant Overwhelms Her With Sexy Dance As Adam22 Watches

We already knew that Adam22 and his wife, Lena The Plug, aren't your conventional couple. For starters, they've taken many of their podcast guests into the bedroom with them, and earlier this year, they went viral thanks to the adult actress' first solo scene with another man. Much to the world's surprise, she picked Jason Luv as her partner, creating even more discourse around the already controversial scene. Since that's died down, Lena and Adam have found a new way to turn heads their way in the form of a reality series in tandem with No Jumper.

The premise of the show, called For the Love of Lena, is to find a new male conquest for the black-haired beauty – one who's passed multiple tests validating that he's the perfect choice to meet all of her sexual needs. In earlier episodes, the mother of one and her man grilled the contestants on their knowledge of the female anatomy, warranting some pretty hilarious answers. Among those in this season's cast is Crip Mac, who seems to be surprising The Plug with his answers in previews shared on Instagram.

Lena The Plug Has Her Eye on a New Man

Today (December 4), the final episode landed on YouTube, and to draw in more viewers, a preview on IG shows Lena getting a seriously hot dance from one of her suitors. This is scandalous enough seeing as she's married, but to make things even more awkward, Adam was watching on from across the room as his other half told him how overwhelmed she was by the spicy experience.

Tap Into For the Love of Lena's First Season Finale

Will you be watching the final episode of No Jumper's latest internet series to find out who won over Lena The Plug this season? Let us know in the comments below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

