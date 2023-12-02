"For The Love Of Lena": Crip Mac Talks Past Lovers & Going To Jail With Lena The Plug

Adam22 faced a ton of backlash for permitting his wife, Lena The Plug to film a sex tape with Blacked actor Jason Luv earlier this year. Granted, the married couple has long been letting other people into the bedroom with them, and with the cameras on too, but this marked the black-haired beauty's first scene of this magnitude, and boy did she feel the repercussions. Thankfully, neither Lena nor her man cares much about what outsiders have to say about their marriage, which is why they were proud to announce their wild new reality series earlier this fall, exclusively on No Jumper.

On For the Love of Lena, a group of male contestants come together while vying for a chance at a threesome with the mother of one. So far, four episodes have landed on YouTube, and in all of them, Crip Mac's antics have kept us laughing. We've seen plenty of the internet personality on Adam22's podcast, but watching him do his best to charm the adult actress with some unusual tactics only has more people joining his fanbase.

Crip Mac Tells Lena The Plug About His Dating History

In a teaser of the latest episode, Lena The Plug asks Mac about his dating history, which is unsurprisingly messy. "Well, at least two years," he shared when the host asked him about his longest relationship. "And then it went off and on 'cuz I kept going back and forth to jail," the reality star admitted. "You know, I knew she was Blue before, I'm like, I hope the homeboys aren't f**king her, cuh," the gang member added while relaxing in the hot tub with his co-stars.

Catch the Latest Episode of For the Love of Lena

