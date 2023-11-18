Crip Mac Roasts Adam22 For Not Inviting Him To Party With Blueface

Recently, Crip Mac took to social media to send a message to Adam22. According to the personality, Adam hosted a party recently with a pretty stacked guest list. Crip Mac claims that even Blueface stopped by, and he's not happy that he didn't get an invite.

"I'm getting sick of all you motherf*ckers canceling me out of all this great sh*t," he began. "Adam, how the f*ck you ain't me at your party last night, cuh? Cuz Blueface was there, so the f*ck what, n***a? I was gonna come and also do my motherf*ckin' thing. Can't nobody take my fame from me." Crip Mac went on with his rant, throwing a few jabs at the No Jumper host for his internet antics.

Crip Mac Wants To Fight Adam22 Again

"Another thing, cuh. Adam, I used to call you Adam Mac, hood. You was hood, cuh. I'mma call you Rainbow22 now, motherf*cker. You was doing some real strange sh*t. Come on. Five each his own, but keep that custer sh*t off the internet." He continued, suggested that the two of them could have it out "on the job," "on the side of the road," or anywhere else Adam wants to "get crackin' at."

This is far from the first beef fans have seen from the two of them in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, Crip Mac made it clear that he didn't appreciate being mentioned during Sidney Starr's appearance on No Jumper, again, challenging the host to a fight. "Adam, you custer motherf*cker," he began. "Don't play with me with that custer a** sh*t ... Quit playing with my name." What do you think of Crip Mac's message to Adam22? Do you think he has a right to be upset, or is he taking things too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Crip Mac and Adam22.

