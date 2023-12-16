Lena The Plug & Adam22's Lil D Collab Video Brought Couple Closer

For the second time this year, Lena The Plug's bedroom activities have caused her to break the internet. The black-haired beauty has always been confident in exploring her sexuality, particularly with other women and her husband, Adam22. After years of having fun with their podcast guests and others in the adult entertainment industry, 2023 was when they decided to experiment even further, allowing Lena to explore in a solo scene with Blacked star Jason Luv. Interviews he did following the sex tape's release left Adam and his other half with a bad taste in their mouth, but that didn't totally turn them off the idea of a MMF threesome with someone else.

Back in the summer, they began teasing For the Love of Lena, an internet reality series in which the No Jumper host tracks down the perfect contender to join him and Lena in the bedroom. Crip Mac and other internet celebrities were all competing for their shot, but ultimately, it was 24-year-old Lil D who came out on top. Their joint video hit the internet earlier this month, with mostly critical reactions circulating online. Despite this, Lena maintains that inviting the young entertainer into bed with her and Adam has only improved their relationship.

Lena The Plug and Her Husband Chat with Their Latest NSFW Collaborator

"I ain't gon' lie, y'all seem like y'all was much closer after that," Lil D reflected on a new episode of the No Jumper show. "A sacred bond was connected between y'all." When the Plug Talk host asked his other half to confirm, she noted, "We f**ked a lot that week."

Many people have watched Lena The Plug and Adam22's adult content over the years, but it seems few actually approve of their antics. When the couple kept mostly to sleeping with other women in front of the camera, complaints were much quieter. Now that we've seen her with actors like Jason Luv and Lil D, however, the adult actress is facing backlash from social media and other podcasters. Read Lena and Adam's response to Joe Budden at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

