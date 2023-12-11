Adam22 And Lena The Plug Diss Joe Budden After Calling Out Their Marriage Amid Lil D Video: "It's Giving Jealousy"

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have been married since May of this year and were engaged in 2021. Even before that, the couple had a baby girl, Parker Ann Grandmaison. However, as almost everyone knows, they do not have the most conventional relationship. Both are heavily involved in the adult industry, but that is not the extent of it. Adam22 has been allowing his wife to shoot multiple scenes with a variety of p**nstars.

Nearly the whole world had their eyes and ears on them after she shot a scene with Jason Luv. Because of this and a whole host of other reasons, Adam22 and Lena have faced heaping amounts of criticism for how they display their love. Surely, having a child only amplified everyone's opinions of them. One of those people who has been vocal about their thoughts on them is Joe Budden. Recently, the rapper and podcaster spoke about their taboo relationship after the p**n video of them having sex with adult star Lil D went viral.

Read More: The Game Recalls Importance Of 50 Cent Collaboration, "Hate It Or Love It"

"I don’t even think that’s so crazy because I don’t even think that’s his wife… I think they got a very different arrangement." Adam and Lena heard these comments and TMZ caught up with them. AllHipHop pulled a few quotes from the chat on the street, as both of them went after Budden. Adam said, "He has been living through a whole lifetime of failed relationships, one after another. I don't think he knows what a successful or healthy relationship is." Lena also chimed in, saying, "It's giving jealousy." While the married couple seems happy, their unique situation will never be free of debate and criticism.

What are your initial thoughts on Adam22 and Lena the Plug's response to Joe Budden saying they are not married? What was your opinion on their relationship before seeing this video? Did their response change your take, or did it keep it the same? Even though everyone can do what they want, do you still think their relationship is up for criticism, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Adam22, Lena the Plug, and Joe Budden. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

Read More: Yeat Teases New Song On Live, Reveals Length Of Upcoming Album

[Via]