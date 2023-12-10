Yeat Teases New Song On Live, Reveals Length Of Upcoming Album

Yeat has previewed a new song while streaming on Instagram. Yeat played the new track, complete with a pretty fire beat switch. It's likely that the song will appear on Yeat's upcoming album. Speaking of the album, he also revealed that the album will be a 25-track juggernaut. Yeat announced the track count on his Instagram post that simply said "25 song".

The life cycle of LyfëStyle has been a fascinating one. It was expected to be released over the summer but was delayed indefinitely. It's now unclear when the album will drop, with some sources saying it will be out as late as December 2024. Yeat himself has not put out anything confirming when the album will be out.

Yeat Used Young Thug As His Yearbook Quote

Back in August, Yeat went viral for his alleged yearbook quote. According to images shared online, his yearbook quote is lyrics attributed to "Thugga". Except the quote is wrong. Or at the very least, it's not one continuous lyric. According to the image, Yeat submitted "I got hundreds on top of hunnids. That blue cheese, NOT ranch." But this appears to a mashup of two lyrics. The first part of the quote is from "Problem". Meanwhile, the second half of the quote is from "Homie". The two lyrics in full are "I got hundreds sittin' on hundreds, that blue cheese, I'm not ranchin'" and "I got blue cheese on me, all hundreds/Blue cheese no ranch."

However, that's not the only thing people were reacting to in the image. While most people have a very standardized yearbook photo. Meanwhile, he is draped in tartan and wearing ski goggles, which is certainly a look. However, the combination of the irregular photo and the weird lyric has led many people to declare that the image is faked. Furthermore, the image has been circulating since late May, around when Yeat and Young Thug collaborated on "My Wrist". Do you think it's real?

