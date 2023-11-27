Yeat Explains Encounter With Aliens, Divulges On His Ability To Communicate With Numbers

Yeat is someone who has become famous over the past couple of years. Overall, he has been making a name for himself in hip-hop's underground. However, he has found himself doing big things thanks to a feature on the new Drake album, For All The Dogs. He is someone we don't hear from all that often. He typically avoids interviews. Although when he does talk, he gives us some very interesting tidbits of information.

That was especially true over the weekend as he was interviewed by 032 Magazine. In this interview, he revealed that he prefers to communicate through numbers rather than words. “I think I can communicate better with numbers than letters sometimes,” Yeat said. “I mean, on certain days there are no words for me at all. […] For example, I don’t send addresses, I just send coordinates. I can just look at the numbers and know where it is, based on the equator.” Furthermore, he spoke at length about being abducted by aliens.

Yeat Speaks

“That was deadass. It was real,” Yeat said. “I won’t go into too much detail because I’m not sure if they want me to talk about this right now. The aliens, I mean. I will say one thing though – they are really tall – and looked almost human. I remember everything on the night that it transpired, second for second and I can tell the difference between a dream and reality, and I know I was awake. That’s also my first memory. Everything before that feels fake. Sometimes I think I might not even be from here, because I have dreams about other planets.”

Alien abduction stories are always difficult to corroborate. However, Yeat is very adamant that it happened. Hopefully, he isn't too scarred from the traumatic event. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

