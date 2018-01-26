Communication
- MusicYeat Explains Encounter With Aliens, Divulges On His Ability To Communicate With NumbersYeat is from another planet.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeR. Kelly Allegedly Broke Jail Rules With Illegal Communication: ReportR. Kelly's facing new allegations as his court case looms.By Aron A.
- MusicBig Sean Sends A Message To Nipsey Hussle's Accused Murderer Eric HolderBig Sean thinks that with communication, things could have ended differently.By Alex Zidel
- SportsHas Jon Gruden Already Lost The Oakland Raiders Locker Room?Jon Gruden is stuck between shoddy management and a hard place, his locker room. By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Invites Fans To Call & Text Her: "Wishing I Had Someone To Talk To"Chat with "Your girl, Amber Rose."By Zaynab
- Music VideosArin Ray Tackles Forbidden Love In "Communication" VideoArin Ray and DRAM pull up for "Communication" video.By Milca P.
- MusicTalib Kweli Accused Of Holding Back Singer For Allegedly Rejecting His Sexual AdvancesTalib Kweli's former groupmate alleges he took her career hostage.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingJohn Cena Tweets About Forgiveness Following Nikki Bella SplitJohn Cena hopes Nikki Bella is ready to forgive and forget.By Alex Zidel
- NewsArin Ray Taps DRAM For New Single "Communication"Arin Ray shares another hot R&B tune.By Chantilly Post