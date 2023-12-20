Yeat Sits Courtside At Blazers Game In Rare Public Appearance: Watch

Yeat is an artist who has been having a phenomenal start to his career. Overall, he began as a darling of the underground. His early projects are remembered fondly, and he continued to showcase his prowess with scintillating flows and some wild production choices. Moreover, he is now finding himself in the mainstream. A lot of this has to do with his feature on For All The Dogs. Although "IDGAF" might as well be a Yeat track, there is no doubt that the fans are excited about his work with one of rap's biggest superstars.

Right now, the artist is working on a brand-new album. This project is supposedly going to be quite lengthy, and BNYX will have a lot of songs on it. However, we still don't have a release date for it. Instead, fans are simply waiting for the album to drop. Yeat is a reclusive guy and it is very rare that we actually hear from him. That said, the artist found himself courtside at the Portland Trail Blazers game on Tuesday night. He is form Portland, and he went to the game with his girlfriend.

Yeat Continues To Shine

Yeat rarely makes public appearances. Furthermore, seldom does he actually really show his face. He has always been pretty timid when it comes to taking the sheisty off. However, for this occasion, he had his whole face out, albeit with some shades to hide the eyes. It was a cool moment as he got some cheers from the fans. While not everyone knows who is just yet, he is well on his way to becoming more of a household name. Hopefully, we get that album sooner rather than later.

