Yeat Has Fans Singing His Praises After Dropping Futuristic New Album "2093"

Yeat is an artist who has proven himself to be one of the most interesting of the new school. Overall, he is known for his truly wild flows and unique beat selections. Furthermore, his whole aesthetic just comes across as demonic without even trying to be. He knows how to make some off the wall songs, and his abilities have been lauded by fans. Not to mention, he now has co-signs from the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, and Future. It just goes to show that he is an artist who is about to blow up.

Well, on Friday, he dropped off his brand-new project, 2093. This album features Wayne and Future, while also boasting 22 new songs. Upon first listen, this could very well be Yeat's best album yet. This project is filled with cyberpunk aesthetics, and you can't help but marvel at the soundscapes that can be found here. He keeps pushing his sound forward, and it is admirable to hear that from such a young artist. As for the fans, they seem to be resonating with it quite a bit so far, and it's no surprise given the quality of the album.

Yeat Delivers Some Heat

In the tweets below, you can see what people are saying about the album. Mostly, people are saying how this album could be the soundtrack to a video game like Cyberpunk 2077. Furthermore, there are those who find it to have a Gotham City theme. All of these comparisons make a whole lot of sense. The album is unlike anything that has been released in a while, and that is what fans want to see. Instead of chasing trends, it appears as though Yeat is creating them in real-time.

Twitter Gives A Verdict

