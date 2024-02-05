Yeat Essentials: 5 Songs You Need To Stream Right Now

Yeat is a relative newcomer to the underground rap scene, with a distinct visual and lyrical style that proves he is here to stay. The enigmatic artist has sent shockwaves through the industry, with a distinctive blend of trap beats, introspective lyricism, and a captivating delivery. The 23-year-old rapper gained recognition for his blend of grimy, deep-cover antics, and expensive lavish lifestyles, showcased through his distinctive style of designer balaclavas. From gritty street anthems to introspective ballads, each Yeat song offers a unique glimpse into the multifaceted talent of the young performer. With his new album supposedly dropping this month, here are five essential Yeat songs you need to check out if you're unfamiliar with his catalog.

5. "Monëy So Big" (2021)

"Monëy So Big" was one of Yeat's first major tracks to gain traction, blowing up over the video-sharing social media platform TikTok. The song's melodic hooks and rapidly changing lyrical showmanship provided an endless backdrop for viral videos, which led to the song gaining massive notoriety on the app. Though the track still stands out as one of Yeat's best today, there are a handful of songs that exemplify the young up-and-comer's lyrical talent in an even more powerful way. Still, if you're looking to dive into Yeat's ever-expanding catalog, it would surely be a prudent idea to start with this groundbreaking track.

4. "My Wrist" (2023)

"My Wrist" premiered in 2023 after producer Pi'erre Bourne had previewed the beat several times since 2020. Though much to many music fans' surprise, the beat featured energetic vocal performances from Yeat and Young Thug, trading bars about their expensive watches, giant rings, and opulent lifestyles. Furthermore, this track serves as Yeat's first collaboration with the YSL rapper, showcasing his versatility with guest artists as the two blend sounds harmoniously. With any luck, Thugger will be relieved from his ongoing RICO trial soon, and the pair can get back into the lab to produce more bangers.

3. "Flawlëss" (2022)

"Flawlëss" is a catchy tune featuring Lil Uzi Vert which kicks off Yeat's 2022 album Lyfë. As the opening song, this track serves as a tone-setter for the entire project, with Yeat's flow taking several surprising detours over the busy melodic backing instrumentation. Lil Uzi brings his A-game as well, proving once again that the pair have excellent sonic chemistry. Moreover, this track serves as the third collaboration between Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert and currently holds the title as their best outing yet.

2. "Poppin" (2022)

Clocking in at number two on this list, "Poppin" offers an unmistakable beat that helped to solidify hip-hop heads' opinion of Yeat's exemplary ear for powerful production. The track, paired with a visually stunning video by Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett, has served as another social media hit, bringing Yeat into the realm of a lyrical juggernaut.

1. "IDGAF" (2023)

While "IDGAF" is technically a Drake song with a Yeat feature, the song has widely been hailed as one of Yeat's greatest performances, with the young California-born rapper taking the leading role on the song's verses and overall construction. The song blew up upon the release of Drake's For All The Dogs in October 2023, resulting in a number one Billboard placement above other lyrically stunning outings like "First Person Shooter" which featured J. Cole.

J Cole signee JID was asked during an interview who had the best verse on "First Person Shooter," to which he famously responded "Yeat" proving that Yeat's distinct sound and powerful performance in "IDGAF" was widely recognized by the hip hop community at large.

