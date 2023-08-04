Lil Uzi Vert Reveals The First Person To Visit Them After Rehab

Lil Uzi Vert has a LOT of allies in hip-hop. The rapper has been dating JT of City Girls for years and spoke about their strong relationship with Young Thug in a recent interview. Frequent collaborators like Nicki Minaj have also repeatedly come to Uzi’s defense. In a new interview with GQ, Uzi explained another meaningful relationship they’ve developed in hip-hop. Before Uzi released their massively successful new album Pink Tape they did a stint in rehab. Now they’ve revealed who they talked to every single day while in rehab, Yeat.

The up-and-coming rapper can be a bit mysterious even to fans and his music has certainly divided people. But he cites Lil Uzi Vert as a major influence and after reaching out to them, a friendship was sparked. Uzi talks about becoming a mentor to Yeat while in rehab as the pair reportedly talked almost every day. And when Uzi came home, Yeat was the first person there to greet them. The section of the article ends claiming that the pair got to recording music quickly. The pair have already released three of those collaborations. The first two popped up on the deluxe edition of Yeat’s 2022 album 2 Alive. The third is called “Flawless” and it serves as the opening track of Yeat’s album Lyfe.

Lil Uzi Vert And Yeat’s Friendship

Fans in the comment section had a lot to say about Yeat’s character. “Love him or hate him, Yeat seems like a really nice dude,” reads one of the top comments. “yeat always been a real ass dude, finna text bro rn,” agrees another. It’s yet to be seen if Yeat will appear on Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming new album Barter 16. The project will pay tribute to Young Thug and sees Uzi working with Thugger collaborators like Birdman and London On Da Track. They even went as far as dressing up like Young Thug during a public appearance last month.

What do you think of Yeat being the first person to visit Lil Uzi when they were released from rehab? Let us know in the comment section below.

