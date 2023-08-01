Lil Uzi Vert Recording New Music With Birdman

Lil Uzi Vert has been promising fans more music for weeks and it seems like they’re going to deliver. The newest hint came when Birdman posted a picture to his Instagram story in the studio with the rapper. The picture sees Uzi at the microphone recording something. DJ Akademics didn’t help the speculation when he reposted the picture to Instagram. He added the caption “Barter 16 so soon!” in reference to the Young Thug-inspired album Uzi has been teasing since last month.

Surprisingly, fans in the comments don’t seem all that impressed or excited. “Remind you Uzi pushing 30 still acting like a horny emo girl,” reads one of the top comments on the post. “the hype is over. Utopia was trash, Pink Tape too,” says another. Lil Uzi Vert dropped their highly anticipated Pink Tape album late in June and it became a commercial smash. It was the first rap album of 2023 to reach number one on the Billboard 200 and it has the highest first-week sales of any rap album this year. Many of its achievements are expected to be outdone by Travis Scott’s new album Utopia when those numbers come in next week.

Lil Uzi Vert In The Studio With Birdman

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing Barter 16 for weeks. In a new snippet Uzi shared last week they became the most recent rapper to make a joke about Coi Leray in a bar. ““Got a skinny b*tch, look just like Coi Leray,” they say on the song. The track also embodies Uzi’s older more rap-oriented style than the sound of Pink Tape.

Uzi announced just last week that their upcoming new album will be executive produced by London On Da Track. The producer has worked with Young Thug extensively in the past and feels like the perfect get to handle Barter 16. The album seems like it’s still in the process of being made and doesn’t have a release date yet. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert working on new music with Birdman? Let us know in the comment section below.

