Drake & Yeat “Crash Out” In ICEMAN Episode 3

Drake’s ICEMAN episode 3 did not disappoint as the rap star previewed several new tracks from his upcoming album, including a new collaboration with Yeat. In the livestream, the two can be seen vibing out to the new track in a red room. The title of the track is named “Crash Out.”

The new track is the latest preview for Drizzy’s upcoming album. His first in a few years, following 2023’s For All The Dogs. Including collaborations with Yeat and Central Cee, ICEMAN has fans eager to hear the complete album.

“Drop the album already,” commented 21 Savage on Drake’s Instagram.

Drake & Yeat Crash Out

Drake’s ability to spot rising talent has long defined his career, and his collaboration with Yeat underscored that instinct. In September 2023, the Toronto superstar tapped the Portland-born rapper for “IDGAF,” a highlight from his eighth studio album For All the Dogs.

The record paired Drake’s sharp, authoritative delivery with Yeat’s futuristic slang and off-kilter cadences, a contrast that gave the track its viral punch. Backed by ominous production, the song blended mainstream polish with raw experimentation, cementing itself as one of the project’s most talked-about cuts.

For Yeat, the moment marked a pivotal leap. Since 2021, he had carved a devoted fan base with his warped trap sound and distinctive lexicon, but Drake’s co-sign pushed him further into the cultural mainstream.

Their connection didn’t end in the studio. Drake soon invited Yeat on stage during live performances, presenting him as more than just a feature—positioning him as a symbol of rap’s evolving landscape.

While “IDGAF” remains their lone official collaboration, its impact continues to spark speculation about future projects. For Drake, the partnership reaffirmed his role as a gatekeeper who bridges generations.