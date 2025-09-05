Drake & Yeat “Crash Out” In ICEMAN Episode 3

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 275 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Drake and Yeat has formed a mutual respect among each other as Yeat performed Drizzy “No Feels” at Coachella.

Drake’s ICEMAN episode 3 did not disappoint as the rap star previewed several new tracks from his upcoming album, including a new collaboration with Yeat. In the livestream, the two can be seen vibing out to the new track in a red room. The title of the track is named “Crash Out.”

The new track is the latest preview for Drizzy’s upcoming album. His first in a few years, following 2023’s For All The Dogs. Including collaborations with Yeat and Central Cee, ICEMAN has fans eager to hear the complete album. 

“Drop the album already,” commented 21 Savage on Drake’s Instagram. 

MORE: Drake Accuses Media Outlets Of Coordinating Negative Reviews Of His Music

Drake & Yeat Crash Out

Drake’s ability to spot rising talent has long defined his career, and his collaboration with Yeat underscored that instinct. In September 2023, the Toronto superstar tapped the Portland-born rapper for “IDGAF,” a highlight from his eighth studio album For All the Dogs

The record paired Drake’s sharp, authoritative delivery with Yeat’s futuristic slang and off-kilter cadences, a contrast that gave the track its viral punch. Backed by ominous production, the song blended mainstream polish with raw experimentation, cementing itself as one of the project’s most talked-about cuts.

For Yeat, the moment marked a pivotal leap. Since 2021, he had carved a devoted fan base with his warped trap sound and distinctive lexicon, but Drake’s co-sign pushed him further into the cultural mainstream. 

Their connection didn’t end in the studio. Drake soon invited Yeat on stage during live performances, presenting him as more than just a feature—positioning him as a symbol of rap’s evolving landscape.

While “IDGAF” remains their lone official collaboration, its impact continues to spark speculation about future projects. For Drake, the partnership reaffirmed his role as a gatekeeper who bridges generations.

For Yeat, it solidified his transition from underground favorite to hip-hop’s new vanguard.

MORE: Drake & Bobbi Althoff Finally Open Up About Their Falling Out

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Music Drake Brings Out Yeat During Day 2 Of His Wireless Festival Headliner 3.9K
yeat-songs Music Yeat Essentials: 5 Songs You Need To Stream Right Now 520
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 11, 2024 Music Childish Gambino Heaps Praise On Yeat After Their Bold New Collab 1349
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Yeat Honored By Texas Southern University's Marching Band 938
Comments 0