Episode 3
- TV"The Idol" Episode 3 Recap: "Daybreak""The Idol" continues to provoke.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Theory Unpacks Significance Of Jon Snow's Staredown With DragonJon Snow's motives were broken down by a task force of "Game of Thrones'" most dedicated Redditors.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Episode 3 Preview Teases The Battle For WinterfellWho will survive in Westeros? By Mitch Findlay
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Episode 3 & 4: Murder Schemes & Child PornographyThe 2nd installment of "Surviving R. Kelly" is difficult to bear.By Devin Ch
- Reviews"Power" Season 5 Episode 3 Recap: Tommy Can't Catch A BreakMr. Egan's future isn't looking very bright. By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 3: "Air Jordan 11 Low's, Yeezy Wave Runner & More"Review of the Air Jordan 11 Low's, Yeezy Wave Runners, & MoreBy Kevin Goddard
- Sports"The Dunk King" Contestant Throws Down Two Dunks At The Same TimeHighlights from episode 3 of "The Dunk King"By Kyle Rooney