TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake smiles during the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
In Summer 2024, Drake battled Kendrick Lamar for Hip Hop supremacy. Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” reigned over Drake’s disses.

In the latest episode of his ICEMAN series, Drake reflects on the mistake he made last summer while riding around the city listening to his new track, “That’s Just How I Feel.” In the middle of the song, he acknowledges his feud with Kendrick Lamar in the summer 2024.

“And I really did f*ck up the summer, not the way I f*caked up last summer,” he raps at the 2:08 mark.

While he does not directly mention Kendrick Lamar and the infamous battle, social media quickly recognized the lyrics reference. Last summer has led to the Drizzy’s lawsuit with UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Drake Summer 2024

In the summer of 2024, no rap feud loomed larger than the one between Drake and Kendrick Lamar—and no track defined it more than Lamar’s blistering anthem “Not Like Us.” Released on May 4, just a day after Drake’s “Family Matters,” the DJ Mustard–produced single didn’t just aim barbs at Drake—it reshaped the entire cultural conversation.

While Drake had set the stage with “Family Matters,” escalating the lyrical sparring with personal allegations, Lamar’s response was surgical. “Not Like Us” accused the Toronto superstar of predatory behavior while doubling as a West Coast victory lap. Its pounding production and venomous hook made it an instant staple at clubs, cookouts, and arenas, transforming a diss into the soundtrack of the summer.

The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding steady for weeks as memes, viral dances, and lyrical dissections flooded social media. Critics hailed it as one of the sharpest blends of diss-track precision and mainstream appeal in years, drawing comparisons to rap’s most historic takedowns.

For Drake, “Not Like Us” marked a rare cultural setback. By season’s end, Lamar’s record wasn’t just a hit—it was a generational moment that shifted the balance of power in hip-hop.

ICEMAN, Drake’s forthcoming album is set for late 2025. The album will feature Central Cee, who Drizzy brought out for his headlining Wireless Festival performance.

