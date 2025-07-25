Fans Theorize Drake Was Dissing Kendrick Lamar With Pinocchio Reference On "Iceman" Stream

Drake has been in England since his historic headlining performance at Wireless Festival, earlier this month.

Drake premiered his new single, "Which One," from his upcoming album, Iceman, on Thursday night. At one point during the livestream, he ran through the streets of Manchester while being chased by someone in a Pinocchio costume. Fans on social media have been theorizing that the move was a reference to his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"It’s a metaphor for all the lies in his raps," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another shared a picture of Lamar while writing: "This is Pinocchio, and remember Kendrick has the shortest legs that’s why he couldn’t catch up to Drake."

Other fans just wanted Drake to move on from the Kendrick Lamar feud. "Ain’t got a dog in this fight but this some cornball sh*t frankly," one user wrote. "I wish buddy could just move on and drop heat that ain’t got sh*t to do with Dot. He super talented but the obsession is looking desperate af. Sore loser attitude for sure!"

Drake "Iceman" Album

"Which One," featuring Central Cee, serves as the second single from Drake's upcoming album, Iceman. He previously dropped "What Did I Miss?," which is still inside the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. In the song, he references his past friendships with NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he raps. He had a falling out with both after they attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert in 2024.

Drake has been in England since his historic performance at Wireless Festival earlier this month. He performed three straight headlining sets over the weekend of the event. Each night, he introduced a different theme, playing songs across his career. He welcomed a number of high-profile guests as well, including Lauryn Hill, Skepta, 21 Savage, and more. Additionally, he performed a show in Birmingham, where he paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

