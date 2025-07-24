Kai Cenat says that Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative effort, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and Playboi Carti's Music are the two best albums of 2025 so far. He discussed his favorite music of the year during a recent live stream.

The topic arose while Cenat was in a car listening to Travis Scott's new album, JackBoys 2. With the song, "Dumbo," playing, he remarked: "Drake's album was crazy. I feel like his sh*t getting overlooked. That's a great album."

When Our Generation Music shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "We love Kai but his music taste is based on how much the label pays him. Gotta respect the hustle doe!" one user wrote. Another responded: "Kai’s not a Hip Hop streamer… His take on music’s irrelevant."

Drake and Party dropped Some Sexy Songs 4 U back on February 14 in celebration of Valentine's Day. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and featured several popular singles including "Nokia," and "Die Trying." Playboi Carti's Music, on the other hand, released on March 14 and also debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. He collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more on the project.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

With several months left in the year, Drake could still release another one of Cenat's favorite projects, as he's gearing up to drop Iceman at some point soon. During his latest concert in Birmingham, England, he teased having plenty in store for the album while on stage. "You know I'm working on my album, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about, so I'm looking forward to it," Drake told the crowd, as caught by Complex. He still hasn't announced an official release date for the project, but has described it as "coming soon."

He dropped the first single from Iceman, "What Did I Miss?," earlier this month. The track sees him finally reflect on his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. He also references his past friendships with NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he raps.