Drake Reflects On The Past With POV In “That’s Just How I Feel”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 197 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
IMG_1605 IMG_1605
Drake upcoming ICEMAN album is set to feature collaborations with Central Cee, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and many more

Drake goes for a ride to clear his head in the latest tract from ICEMAN, titled “That’s Just How I Feel.”

In the lyrics, the 6 God weighs in on those that turned his back on him alongside those who kept it solid. He acknowledges summer 2024, where he feuded with Kendrick Lamar. He also reflected on previous generation of hip hop not acknowledging his accomplishments. 

Anticipation for Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN is running high, fueled by both his enduring star power and the intrigue surrounding his next creative move. Following the turbulence of his feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, fans and critics are eager to see how the Toronto rapper addresses the fallout—or whether he pivots in an entirely new direction. The project marks his first full-length release since For All the Dogs, an album that spawned viral hits but also divided listeners, leaving questions about where Drake’s sound will head next.

Speculation around ICEMAN suggests a colder, sharper aesthetic, both in production and lyrical focus, with some predicting a return to the icy confidence of his earlier eras. As one of hip-hop’s most scrutinized figures, Drake’s every release carries massive cultural weight, but ICEMAN feels especially pivotal—a chance to reassert dominance, redefine his narrative, and remind the industry of his adaptability.

MORE: How To Watch Drake "Iceman" Episode Three

“That Just How I Feel” - Drake

Quotable Lyrics

MORE: Drake Accuses Media Outlets Of Coordinating Negative Reviews Of His Music

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Admits He “F*cked Up” Last Summer In New Track In ICEMAN Episode 3 1.7K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Teases "Iceman" With Cryptic Message On Instagram 7.0K
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors Music How To Watch Drake "Iceman" Episode Three 2.2K
Drake Previews Song "ICEMAN" Stream Hip Hop News Music Drake Previews Unreleased Song During Second “ICEMAN” Stream 2.4K
Comments 1