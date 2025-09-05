Drake Reflects On The Past With POV In “That’s Just How I Feel”

Drake goes for a ride to clear his head in the latest tract from ICEMAN, titled “That’s Just How I Feel.”

In the lyrics, the 6 God weighs in on those that turned his back on him alongside those who kept it solid. He acknowledges summer 2024, where he feuded with Kendrick Lamar. He also reflected on previous generation of hip hop not acknowledging his accomplishments.

Anticipation for Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN is running high, fueled by both his enduring star power and the intrigue surrounding his next creative move. Following the turbulence of his feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, fans and critics are eager to see how the Toronto rapper addresses the fallout—or whether he pivots in an entirely new direction. The project marks his first full-length release since For All the Dogs, an album that spawned viral hits but also divided listeners, leaving questions about where Drake’s sound will head next.

Speculation around ICEMAN suggests a colder, sharper aesthetic, both in production and lyrical focus, with some predicting a return to the icy confidence of his earlier eras. As one of hip-hop’s most scrutinized figures, Drake’s every release carries massive cultural weight, but ICEMAN feels especially pivotal—a chance to reassert dominance, redefine his narrative, and remind the industry of his adaptability.

“That Just How I Feel” - Drake