Drake recently theorized that members of the media get on group phone calls to coordinate negative reviews of his music whenever he drops an album. He explained his thinking while speaking with Bobbi Althoff for a new interview that's going viral on social media.

"First to be seen or offer their opinion or first to offer their opinion is not the actual response to your contribution," he began. "So for example, when I'm dropping an album, they have phone calls, like media phone calls deciding what stance so-and-so is gonna take within the first hour or within the first three hours or within the first 12 hours so that this person doesn't overlap with this person. 'Well, I'm gonna say that I hate the album. I don't know what it's gonna bring yet but I'm gonna take this stance.' ... The fastest comments and the ones that are meant to sit at the top with the most replies. It's purposeful action. It is not the genuine reaction to how people feel about you."

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of his comments on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Drake acting like he doesn’t have Ak, grand wizard and what’s the dirt on his payroll lol," one user replied. Another wrote: "When drake was getting them #1s back to back it was cool. Now that other artists are taking his spot the whole game is rigged? okay."

Read More: Drake Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Type

Drake Bobbi Althoff Interview

Drake's remarks come as he is preparing to release his next studio album, Iceman. He has yet to confirm a release date for the project, but has hinted that it's coming soon on several occasions.

Elsewhere in Drake's interview with Bobbi Althoff, he discussed his type in women. In doing so, he admitted that he's looking for a "goth baddie with O-cups." He also spoke on accusations of being a "culture vulture" as well as allegedly having gotten a BBL and ab surgery, among other topics.