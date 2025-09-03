Drake Accuses Media Outlets Of Coordinating Negative Reviews Of His Music

BY Cole Blake 800 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOM
US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)
Drake's comment on the media's negative reviews of his music come as he gears up to drop his next project, "Iceman."

Drake recently theorized that members of the media get on group phone calls to coordinate negative reviews of his music whenever he drops an album. He explained his thinking while speaking with Bobbi Althoff for a new interview that's going viral on social media.

"First to be seen or offer their opinion or first to offer their opinion is not the actual response to your contribution," he began. "So for example, when I'm dropping an album, they have phone calls, like media phone calls deciding what stance so-and-so is gonna take within the first hour or within the first three hours or within the first 12 hours so that this person doesn't overlap with this person. 'Well, I'm gonna say that I hate the album. I don't know what it's gonna bring yet but I'm gonna take this stance.' ... The fastest comments and the ones that are meant to sit at the top with the most replies. It's purposeful action. It is not the genuine reaction to how people feel about you."

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of his comments on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Drake acting like he doesn’t have Ak, grand wizard and what’s the dirt on his payroll lol," one user replied. Another wrote: "When drake was getting them #1s back to back it was cool. Now that other artists are taking his spot the whole game is rigged? okay."

Read More: Drake Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Type

Drake Bobbi Althoff Interview

Drake's remarks come as he is preparing to release his next studio album, Iceman. He has yet to confirm a release date for the project, but has hinted that it's coming soon on several occasions.

Elsewhere in Drake's interview with Bobbi Althoff, he discussed his type in women. In doing so, he admitted that he's looking for a "goth baddie with O-cups." He also spoke on accusations of being a "culture vulture" as well as allegedly having gotten a BBL and ab surgery, among other topics.

Read More: Drake Recalls A Grueling Nine Hours In Swedish Jail

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake & Bobbi Althoff Finally Open Up About Their Falling Out 906
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Type 1216
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake x Bobbi Althoff: 5 Takeaways From "Not This Again" Episode 1 1326
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Laughs Off Ab Surgery Rumors & BBL Allegations 799
Comments 1