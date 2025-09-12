Drake Doesn't Care About Other Artists Criticizing His Music

Drake spoke on making music for women and his love of strip club culture in the new Magic City docuseries.

Whether it's the UMG lawsuit, the Iceman rollout, or his affiliations, there are more than a few reasons to hate on Drake these days. But he doesn't care about those, especially coming from other artists and peers in the music industry.

In the new Magic City: An American Fantasy docuseries, which Drizzy stars in and produced, he spoke on making music for women and his love for strip club culture in general. As for his comments on other artists, he made them in reference to the driving forces behind his music and who he does it for, something that he believes has massively contributed to his enduring status.

"I make my music for those girls," Drake remarked concerning criticism of him, presumably alluding to strippers in Atlanta's Magic City or dancers as a whole. ALMIGHTEE. caught the clip on Twitter. "I care so little about, you know, another artist that someone might respect not liking my music, I don't give a f**k. I think, maybe that's why I've been here so long. Probably because I only care about them." Then, the interviewer jokingly says, "You probably know my next question." "How many strippers have I f***ed?" the 6ix God responded with a laugh.

Drake Bobbi Althoff Interview

This isn't the only recent instance of Drake addressing his critics. During his Bobbi Althoff interview this year, he accused the media of coordinating negative reception to his moves.

"First to be seen or offer their opinion or first to offer their opinion is not the actual response to your contribution," the Toronto superstar posited. "So for example, when I'm dropping an album, they have phone calls, like media phone calls deciding what stance so-and-so is gonna take within the first hour or within the first three hours or within the first 12 hours so that this person doesn't overlap with this person. 'Well, I'm gonna say that I hate the album. I don't know what it's gonna bring yet but I'm gonna take this stance.' ... The fastest comments and the ones that are meant to sit at the top with the most replies. It's purposeful action. It is not the genuine reaction to how people feel about you."

